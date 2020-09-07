Mohd Shamsuddin’s death, a great loss to Muslim NGOs - Zahidi

SHAH ALAM: Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin described the death of his private secretary Mohd Shamsuddin Damin as a huge loss to Muslim non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in the country.

Zahidi said, Mohd Shamsuddin, 56 who held the position of the secretary of the Malaysia International Institute of Islamic Cooperation (Ikiam), played an important role in organising activities involving Muslim NGOs for tahfiz schools, halal matters and charity programmes for the less fortunate.

Zahidi told reporters after visiting Mohd Shamsuddin’s family at their home in Section 30 here yesterday.

Commenting further, Zahidi said Mohd Shamsuddin was a dedicated and hardworking employee, who was passionate about providing good service to the community and he was lucky to have him as a private secretary.

He had served Zahidi since the latter was appointed deputy minister.

Mohd Shamsuddin died on Sept 5, believed from a heart attack when he suddenly collapsed at a chalet in Janda Baik, Bentong about 176 kilometres from here. — Bernama