Mohd Shukri, from teacher to MB

ARAU: Perlis PAS commissioner Mohd Shukri Ramli who was newly appointed as Menteri Besar was active in various non-governmental and political organisations before being appointed for the post.

The Simpang Empat-born Mohd Shurki, 61, who is also the Perlis Perikatan Nasional chairman, is married to Najwah Othman, 56, and has six children, four boys and two girls.

Mohd Shukri, fondly called ‘Cikgu Shukri’, holds a Diploma in Education from Rajang Teachers’ Training Institute, Sarawak and received his early education at Sekolah Rendah Dato’ Ahmad Musa Sungai Padang, Perlis.

He was a teacher at Sekolah Kebangsaan Beraya and Sekolah Kebangsaan Pulo in Miri and Kuching, Sarawak, for 28 years before returning to Perlis in 1990 to Sekolah Kebangsaan Padang Keria, Simpang Empat.

Among the careers in politics that he still holds include chair of the Perlis State Audit Committee (PAC), co-chair of the National Mufakat, head of the Information Department of PAS Perlis and Sanglang state assemblyman for three consecutive terms since 2013.

Mohd Shukri is also active in NGO and community service activities. He is a patron of Pertubuhan Kebajikan Komuniti Arau (PEKA), Sanglang Care (patron), and the manager of Pasti Lukmanul Hakim, Sungai Padang.

In the 15th General Election (GE15), Mohd Shukri won with a 3,335 majority, defeating Zainuddin Yom (Warisan), Ahmad Fadzhil Mohamad (PH-PKR), and Sharipudin Ahmad (BN). - Bernama