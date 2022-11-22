Mohd Shukri sworn in as Perlis MB

ARAU: Sanglang assemblyman Mohd Shukri Ramli was sworn in as the new Menteri Besar of Perlis today.

Mohd Shukri, 61, received his letter of appointment from the Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail at the swearing-in ceremony held at the Green Room in Istana Arau, at 4 pm.

Also present at the ceremony was the Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail.

Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin consented to Mohd Shukri’s appointment based on the Perlis State Constitution.

The appointment of the Perlis Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman as Menteri Besar was agreed upon by the coalition’s top leadership, who then presented his name to the Perlis Ruler on Nov 20.

Mohd Shukri, who is also Perlis PAS Commissioner, has been the Sanglang assemblyman for three consecutive terms since 2013.

In the 15th General Election, PN took control of Perlis with a landslide victory, winning 14 of the 15 seats it contested, in addition to three parliamentary seats, namely Padang Besar, Arau and Kangar. - Bernama