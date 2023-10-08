Mohd Syahir urged to apologise over insensitive statement on Buddhism

KUALA LUMPUR: PAS assistant secretary-general Mohd Syahir Che Sulaiman (pix) has been called to apologise to the Siamese community over his statement in the Debate on New Economic Model which was described as insensitive to the institution and religion of Buddhism.

Siamese Bumiputera Malaysia Chambers of Commerce president Datuk Seri Boon Som Inong alleged Mohd Syahir had hurt the feelings of the Siamese community in Malaysia when he said monks claimed drinking alcohol is permitted in Buddhism during the debate.

“The statement is completely untrue as prohibition on drinking alcohol is one of the basic moral teachings of Buddhism known as Panca-sila (Five Precepts) and is contained in the Tripitaka, the sacred book of Buddhism.

“Therefore, the whole Buddhist Siamese community regrets and condemns the statement made by the PAS leader and consider it excessive, insensitive and disrespectful to the institution and religion of Buddhism,“ said Boon in a statement today.

Boon said the Bachok Member of Parliament should withdraw his statement and publicly apologise to the entire Siamese community in Malaysia.

He said that if Mohd Syahir refused to do so, he would make a police report against him.

“We think the PAS leader’s statement is actually an attempt to drag the institution of monks into the political arena, while monks are actually a holy institution in the Buddhist religion.

“In this regard, we call on all political parties in this country to understand this position and sensitivity. They should respect the institution of monks and not attempt to drag this institution into the political scene,“ he said.

Yesterday, Mohd Syahir debated with Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli over the direction of the country's economy in a special debate programme that lasted almost 1 hour and 30 minutes and was broadcast on TV1 and Astro Awani. -Bernama