IPOH: Slim assemblyman Mohd Zaidi Aziz (pix) took his oath of office at the Second Meeting of the Third Term of the 14th Perak state legislative assembly at the Perak Darul Ridzuan Building here today.

Mohd Zaidi, 43, who is also Tanjung Malim UMNO division acting chief read and signed the oath of office before state assembly Speaker Datuk Mohamad Zahir Abdul Khalid.

In the Slim state by-election on Aug 29, Mohd Zaidi of Barisan Nasional (BN) won with a majority of 10,945 votes, defeating Parti Pejuang Tanah Air candidate Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi, 38, who contested on an independent ticket and independent candidate S. Santharasekaran, 44.

The by-election was called following the death of its incumbent Datuk Mohd Khusairi Abdul Talib of BN on July 15, due to a heart attack.

Mohamad Zahir Ishak, in congratulating Mohd Zaidi on his by-election victory, reminded him to fulfil the trust and responsibilities placed in him by the people to the best of his abilities. — Bernama