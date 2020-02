KUALA LUMPUR: Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali has chaired a special meeting with secretaries-general from all ministries to ensure it is business as usual in the civil service.

Mohd Zuki said the meeting was held to ensure continuity of planning and implementation of government’s existing policies for the benefit of the people and the country.

“The special meeting with secretaries-general from all ministries is to ensure continuity of planning and implementation of the existing policies for the people and the country,” he said via his Twitter account today.

Yesterday, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had consented to appoint Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as interim prime minister, after accepting his resignation.

Mohd Zuki, in a statement yesterday, also announced that Al-Sultan Abdullah had consented to appoint Dr Mahathir as interim prime minister, pending the appointment of a new Prime Minister in accordance with Article 43 (2) (a) of the Federal Constitution.

He said during the interim period, Dr Mahathir will manage the country’s administration until a new Prime Minister is appointed and a Cabinet is formed.

Mohd Zuki also said that His Majesty, on the advice of the Prime Minister, also consented to the revocation of the appointment of the deputy prime minister, ministers, deputy ministers and political secretaries, effective yesterday. - Bernama