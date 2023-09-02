Mohd Zuki: Civil servants need to apply G.R.E.A.T in service

PUTRAJAYA: Now is the time for the ‘G.R.E.A.T CIVIL SERVICE’ to be applied in the public service, by returning to the foundation of individual and organisational values for a better Malaysia, said Chief Secretary to the Government, Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali (pic).

Mohd Zuki, while delivering the mandate to civil servants which was held in a hybrid manner today, elaborated that G.R.E.A.T, stands for good governance, responsible, empathy, accountable and tenacity of purpose, to be applied in public service.

He said the media spotlight on the findings of the Auditor-General’s Report, and the country’s score in the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), often make civil servants the target of public criticism.

He added that the drop in the CPI score in 2022, for three consecutive years, gives a bad impression to public servants. Therefore, the government needs to implement transparent accountability mechanisms, such as best governance, to avoid repeated abuse of power.

“It is the responsibility of all of us to ensure that the score in the CPI is improved, to restore the country’s image and dignity,” he said.

More to come... - Bernama