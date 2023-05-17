Mohd Zuki: PSD acting on over 500 MACC reports ignored by govt agencies

PUTRAJAYA: The Public Service Department (PSD) is taking action on over 500 reports of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) regarding misconduct of staff which were ignored by government agencies, said Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

“There are several cases being investigated by a special committee in the PSD looking into these reports,“ he told reporters at the Prime Minister’s Department Malaysia MADANI Aidilfitri Open House here today.

He was commenting on MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki’s statement on May 9 that some government agencies had ignored more than 500 reports on misconduct of their staff even though MACC had recommended that action be taken.

He said several of these reports were lodged more than a decade ago.

Mohd Zuki said what Azam raised were “accumulative” cases which led to a large spike in numbers.

He added that action had been taken on several MACC reports that required disciplinary action, whereas MACC would take action in cases involving corruption. - Bernama