Mohd Zuki: PSD to review circular on giving, receiving gifts

PUTRAJAYA: The Public Service Department (PSD) will review the service circular related to the giving and receiving of gifts, said Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

He said the issue of the procedure for receiving donations by agencies and clubs under ministries and departments was raised at the National Anti-Corruption Committee meeting, which was recently chaired by him.

“The issue is not that it is not possible for sports and welfare clubs to receive gifts, however, it needs to be based on the guidelines and regulations in force,“ he said at a breaking-of-fast event of the Government Servants Welfare and Sports Council (Maksak) here today.

Meanwhile, Mohd Zuki who is Maksak chairman, said that Maksak programmes should not only be for its members but also for all levels of civil servants including their family members.

He said sports programmes, for example, could be expanded into game segments or categories so that those who are amateurs or new to the sport could also take part.

In the context of social programmes, Mohd Zuki said Maksak could use its platform to diversify social corporate programmes and explore new opportunities in providing assistance and social support to civil servants.

“When the spectrum of beneficiaries is diversified, then it coincides with the Malaysia MADANI concept which emphasises the principles of well-being and courtesy initiated by Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim),“ he said.

Mohd Zuki said he hoped that all Maksak members, especially heads of departments and agencies, could give full cooperation to ensure the implementation of the programmes.

This year, he said Maksak would organise a total of 27 programmes including the @MAKSAK Games.

At the event, Mohd Zuki handed over ‘duit raya’ and raya clothes to 40 children of Rumah Bakti Al Kausar, Bangi. - Bernama