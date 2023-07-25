Mohd Zuki: Sombre atmosphere at cabinet meeting without Salahuddin

PUTRAJAYA: Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali described the atmosphere at today’s Cabinet meeting at Perdana Putra as being very sombre following the death of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub.

“It was very sad to see the empty seat of Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, who was a friend in the Cabinet,” he said in a Facebook post with a picture of the empty seat.

Salahuddin, 61, died at the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar, Kedah at 9.23 pm on Sunday after undergoing surgery for a brain haemorrhage.

Mohd Zuki said although he was gone, Salahuddin’s determination and commitment in carrying out his duties as a Cabinet minister, particularly in dealing with the issue of the rising cost of living faced by the people, will be continued until the government’s objective is achieved.

“His demise is a very big loss to the country and ‘ummah’,” he said.-Bernama