Mohd Zuki to meet Cuepacs Monday on salary claims

KUALA TERENGGANU: Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali said he would meet Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) president Datuk Adnan Mat on Monday to discuss issues related to salary claims.

“I will hold a discussion with the Cuepacs president this Monday to study the applications made by the congress,” he told reporters after the state-level Maal Hijrah celebrations here today.

At the event, Mohd Zuki, who hails from Kampung Bukit Bayas here, received the Tokoh Maal Hijrah award.

Adnan recently said Cuepacs had appealed to the government to quickly fulfil its salary claims, namely raising the minimum wage of civil servants to RM1,800; a two-level increase in the annual salary increment (KGT) and the implementation of a new remuneration system that is more comprehensive, fair and equitable.

He was reported as saying that it was important for these claims to be met to help civil servants cope with the rising cost of living. - Bernama