MOHE agrees to increase allowance for students with disabilities

KUALA LUMPUR: The Higher Education Ministry (MOHE) has agreed to increase the allowance rate for students with disabilities, the Dewan Negara was told today.

Its deputy minister, Datuk Dr Ahmad Masrizal Muhammad said the matter had been agreed by Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad (pix) on Aug 26 and was awaiting the Finance Ministry’s approval.

“Firstly, the rate of allowance assistance is to be raised from RM300 to RM500 per month, secondly, to increase the maximum rate from RM5,000 or RM20,000 per year to RM10,000 or RM40,000 per year throughout the study period covering tuition fees and allowance.

“Together, we pray that the rate of increase that has been submitted to the Ministry of Finance will be finalised, and we also pray that this new rate is agreed by the Finance Ministry and the government,“ he said during the winding-up session on the motion thanks on the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s address at the Dewan Negara, here, today.

Apart from that, Dr Ahmad Masrizal said all infrastructure and renovation projects in public institutions of higher learning (IPTA) complied with the guidelines and rules for building planning issued by the Economic Planning Unit (EPU) in 2005.

According to him, the guidelines were also fine-tuned in 2015 with emphasis given to the provision of facilities for the disabled in the early stages of the design of the building such as the availability of special entrances for the disabled from the first entrance to the main entrance of the building.

“MOHE has channelled development allocations throughout 2015 to 2021 amounting to RM51.4 million to repair and provide special infrastructure for students with disabilities in public universities.

“This matter has also been emphasised in the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) in the context of enabling the improvement of facilities for students with disabilities,“ he added.

The Senate sitting continues on Monday.

-Bernama