MOHE allows universities to decide on resumption time for physical classes

SHAH ALAM: The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) allows public and private universities to set the appropriate time for the implementation of full physical teaching and learning (PdP), depending on the capacity and capability of their respective campuses.

Its Deputy Minister Datuk Dr Ahmad Masrizal Muhammad said that MOHE was confident every university is able to evaluate its capability to receive the full attendance of students on campus.

“Personally, it is not the issue of whether we can have everyone coming in to study, but the ability to control the students and the current situation.

“Insya-Allah, the capacity of students learning at the universities can reach 90 per cent by the end of this year.

“We do not want unforeseen problems, because eventually, the problem will return to the community and the government,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after officiating the Apprentice Programme launching ceremony, and the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) and McDonald’s Malaysia here today.

Meanwhile, UiTM vice-chancellor, Prof Datuk Dr Roziah Mohd Janor, said that the MoU was aimed at providing a career opportunity to 4,000 of its students through a pioneer programme at the fast-food company.

In addition, Roziah said UiTM recorded the marketability of its graduates at 84 per cent, through the Impact Study Summary of the university, over a period of 20 years.

“The report proved that the marketability of the UiTM graduates is recognised by the QS World University Rankings as the ‘Most Employable Grads Among World’s Varsities’.

Meanwhile, the 2021 MOHE Graduate Tracking Study Analysis reported that the marketability of UiTM graduates last year was at 83 per cent, despite the challenge of the (Covid-19) pandemic, she added. — Bernama