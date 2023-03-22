MOHE develops action plan to promote Bahasa Melayu as language of knowledge

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) has developed an action plan to promote the Bahasa Melayu or Malay as the language of knowledge at public institutions of higher learning 2023-2030 (PTMBM).

Deputy Minister Datuk Mohammad Yusof Apdal said the action plan was a MOHE initiative to promote the wider use of Malay at public institutions of higher learning (IPTA).

“MOHE is always supportive of any effort and initiative carried out at various levels in promoting the Bahasa Melayu, especially at institutions of higher learning (IPT) and it is not limited to the enforcement of the National Language Act 1963/67 (Act 32).

”Under PTMBM, four main objectives have been outlined, namely to inculcate Bahasa Melayu as a language of knowledge; to produce graduates who are competent in the language; to realise the language as a platform for national development and to strengthen its role as a source of reference, on par with foreign languages,” he said.

He said this when replying to a question from Zulkifli Ismail (PN-Jasin) during the question and answer session at Parliament today.

Zulkifli wanted to know to what extent the MOHE agreed to the enforcement of the National Language Act at IPT, especially in teaching and learning sessions.

In addition, Mohammad Yusof said recognition to academics who made high-impact contributions to the language was also given at the ministry level.

“This includes selecting the annual recipient of the Tokoh Akademik Bahasa Melayu Award, since 2012, in efforts to empower Bahasa Melayu at the higher education level,” he said. - Bernama