MOHE donates medicine for Turkiye, Syria earthquake victims

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE), through seven university teaching hospitals (HPU), contributed medicine supplies worth RM122,223.11 to earthquake victims in Turkiye and Syria.

The HPUs involved are University Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC), Hospital Universiti Sains Malaysia, Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz (HCTM) Universiti Kebangsaan (UKM), Sultan Ahmad Shah Medical Centre (SASMEC) International Islamic University of Malaysia, Al-Sultan Abdullah Hospital Universiti Teknologi Mara, UKM Children’s Specialist Hospital and Universiti Putra Malaysia Teaching Hospital.

MOHE in a statement today said the donation was based on a list of medicine requirements by the Turkiye government through the Medical Relief Society Malaysia (Mercy Malaysia), which comprises 112 types of medicine.

MOHE also mobilised efforts to gather HPU volunteers, where 94 medical volunteers and 232 non-medical volunteers have offered themselves to join humanitarian missions in Turkiye and Syria.

On Feb 6, an earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale hit southern Turkiye and Syria. More than 41,000 people are reported to have died due to the disaster. - Bernama