PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) launched the ‘Mesti Menang’ campaign today to support the National Recovery Plan (PPN) and the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, emphasising four main focuses.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad (pix) said these include the role of university teaching hospitals, preparation of vaccination centres at institutions of higher learning, volunteerism and food bank initiatives.

“This campaign presents short videos of no more than three minutes showing the ministry’s various efforts in support of the PPN as a phased strategy to transition out of the Covid-19 pandemic,” she said in her speech launching the campaign virtually on the ministry’s Facebook account today.

Detailing the campaign focus, Noraini said the videos show the operations of five university teaching hospitals that are directly involved in the treatment of Covid-19 patients, the vaccination process at 40 vaccination centres at institutes of higher learning, the Malaysia Volunteer Vaccination Mobilisation (MyVac) volunteer efforts and the restructuring of all Student Food Bank initiatives at universities.

The campaign, with the theme song ‘Mesti Menang’ by KRU Music, is being aired through the ministry’s strategic partners’ social media channels, including KRU Music and Media Mulia, in addition to 360 global streaming platforms such as Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, Deezer and Joox.

Noraini said the campaign included topics of movement control order compliance, awareness about the dangers of Covid-19, and encouraged the public to register for vaccination through the MySejahtera app, as well as videos honouring frontliners who have been fighting against Covid-19 since last year. — Bernama