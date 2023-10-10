MOHE looking into need to increase TVET programmes for PWD students

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) is studying the need to increase Technical Education and Vocational Training (TVET) programmes for persons with disablities (PWD) at polytechnics and community colleges.

Deputy Minister Datuk Mohammad Yusof Apdal said the study would also take into account the availability of rooms, teaching staff and their (PWD) ability to cope after graduation.

He said so far, the ministry is offering 13 certificate level courses which are designed specially for the group through polytechnics and community colleges.

“Five of the course programmes offered at polytechnics are to cater for those with hearing and speech impairment, while at the community colleges eight programmes are specially for those with learning disabilities as well as hearing and speech impairment.

“Currently, there are 96 PWD students studying at polytechnics and 264 others are at community colleges,” he said during the question and answer session at the Dewan Rakyat today.

He said this in reply to a question from Mohd Sany Hamzan (PH-Hulu Langat) who wanted to know if the ministry intends to build more TVET education centres specifically for PWD students after completing their secondary schooling.

Meanwhile, Mohammad said for the 2023/2024 academic session, a total of eight law degree programmes are being offerred to qualified Sijil Tinggi Pelajaran Malaysia (STPM) school leavers or equivalent certificate holders, at higher learning institutions and five of the programmes are also open to PWD candidates.

“In addition, 11 programmes are on offer for STPM and equivalent certificate holders in the field of information and communication technology (ICT) for the 2023/2024 session with five of them open to all qualified candidates including those with disabilities.

“The offer to the PWD group is with the agreement of the agency or higher learning institution, taking into account the availability PWD-friendly infrastructure to ensure that the group is able to follow the programme with ease and comfort,“ he said.

He said this in reply to a question posed by Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdulah (PN-Indera Mahkota) who wanted to know if the ministry is willing to review all admission requirements to higher learning institutions for the PWD group, to ensure education is guaranted for all without any discrimination. -Bernama