MOHE reviewing section 15 of AUKU to allow students to participate in politics

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) is reviewing Section 15 of the Universities and University Colleges Act (AUKU) 1971 to empower student movements in the country, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Its Deputy Minister Datuk Mohammad Yusof Apdal said the review will, among other things, give students the freedom to openly participate in politics, including becoming members of and candidates for any political party.

“In addition, they will be given full responsibility in relation to student movements in IPTA (public higher education institutions) and IPTS (private higher education institutions) and their financial matters,” he said.

He said this in response to a supplementary question from Chow Yu Hui (PH-Raub) on students’ autonomy during the question and answer session.

Mohammad Yusof also said that the government will also set up a special task force to review and conduct in-depth studies on national higher education policies.

According to him, the task force will also provide recommendations and views on the existing policies’ weaknesses, strengths and areas where they are lacking.

“Policies that are seen as irrelevant will not be continued and those that are considered weak will be improved and streamlined,” he said.

Mohammad Yusof said the task force will involve prominent figures in the higher education industry who can contribute holistically to improving the quality and performance of higher education.

He said this in reply to a question from Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah (PN-Indera Mahkota) on measures taken to ensure educational reform of institutes of higher learning is carried out in this country. - Bernama