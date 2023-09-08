MOHE revising relevant policies, immigration practices to attract more talent

JOHOR BAHRU: The Higher Education Ministry (MOHE) is in the process of aggressively revising relevant policies and immigration practices as part of its strategies to make the country a hub of talent and knowledge.

Its minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said with the government’s unwavering commitment to position higher education as a catalyst for growth, he believed Malaysia has several advantages and strengths that would help the country to emerge and become a talent hub for all.

“Our current national ethos that is Malaysia Madani, is all about creating values and meanings. For that, we will welcome and host all young talents and great minds from all over the world, with open arms.

“We aim to attract and nurture talented individuals and minds from around the globe and serve as a centre of excellence for generating, disseminating, and applying knowledge,” he said in his speech at the opening ceremony and welcome dinner for the Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) 13th University Presidents Forum (UTM-UPF) 2023, here last night.

Also present was UTM Vice Chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Ahmad Fauzi Ismail.

Mohamed Khaled added Malaysia intends to host as many talents and great minds as possible in order to learn and share expertise as well as experience with as many countries as possible.

Meanwhile, he urged university leaders from across the nation and around the world to forge new partnerships and collaborations through UTM-UPF.

He added university leaders play a pivotal role in driving internationalisation and global research and development (R&D) collaboration.

“By championing global collaboration, you proactively motivate academic communities to seek international opportunities, your influence extends beyond the academic realm.

“By showcasing the positive impact of cross-border partnerships, you can advocate for international cooperation and diplomacy, promoting a more interconnected and peaceful world. And for that, let us embark on a journey of more assertive and strategic cooperation to advance the cause of higher education and drive our nation’s progress to new heights,” he said.

The 13th UTM-UPF, themed “Innovating Solutions: Expanding Horizons”, was attended by 25 university presidents and 115 representatives from 11 countries. - Bernama