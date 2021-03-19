MOHE satisfied with level of return-to-campus SOP compliance

BATU PAHAT: The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) is satisfied with the level of standard operating procedures (SOP) compliance among students who have begun returning to campus since early this month.

Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad said of the total 1.3 million university students, 44,000 were reported to have returned to campus, while 4,800 others were staying outside the campus.

“Alhamdulillah, the MOHE is satisfied after finding that the (college and university) management, as well as the students, had fully complied with the SOP and this not only involves public universities, but also polytechnics and community colleges.”

Noraini, who is Parit Sulong MP said this to reporters after attending the Malaysia Prihatin Programme at Tun Hussein Onn Institute of Teacher Education here, today.

Six categories of varsity students were allowed to return to campus starting March 1 to continue their studies in a hybrid format, which combines face-to-face and online sessions.

Meanwhile, the Noraini said MOHE will launch the Siswa Prihatin card and Yayasan Kebajikan Siswa soon that would benefit public university students across the country.

She said the Siswa Prihatin card will not only function as a matrix card but also as a debit card, e-wallet and discount card for the student.

The Yayasan Kebajikan Siswa, on the other hand, will have students in its board to discuss charitable activities and programmes for the students.” she said, adding that the two initiatives were among the 11 agendas that had been and were being implemented by the ministry and the National Student Representatives Council. -Bernama