MOHE: Up to IPT to show solidarity with Palestine

KOTA TINGGI: The Higher Education Ministry (MOHE) is leaving it to the management of institutions of higher learning (IPT) to show solidarity with Palestine in their respective forms and ways.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said so far MOHE has not issued any directive such as organising Palestine Solidarity Week in schools.

He said this is because each IPT has it own guidelines and freedom as well as ability to arrange such events.

“We have to understand that in MOHE, we do not control or decide on all matters in universities as each university has its own regulations and guidelines.

“The ministry only manages coordination with universities and they can show sympathy (solidarity) in their own way without having to ask the ministry first,“ he said when asked to comment on whether Palestine Solidarity Week in schools, which is organised by the Ministry of Education (MOE), will also held at IPT.

He said this after inaugurating the Madani Health Programme with MegaKlinik QMS Kota Tinggi, here today.

MOE in a recent statement, was reported to have said that the Palestine Solidarity Week will be implemented in all educational institutions under the ministry from October 29 to November 3.

According to KPM, it is in response to the government’s stand to continue defending the rights and freedom of the Palestinian people.

The programme, it said, will be held in schools, vocational colleges, matriculation colleges and teacher education institutes across the country. - Bernama