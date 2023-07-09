MOHE: UPU results for STPM holders can be checked from today

PUTRAJAYA: The results for applications for admission to public universities for holders of Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) and equivalent qualifications for the 2023/2024 academic session can be checked from today.

Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) in a statement today said the results can be checked from noon today until 5 pm on Sept 16 through the UPUPocket mobile app, or at these websites, https://ipt.utm.my; https://ipt.uum.edu.my; https://ipt.unimas.my; https://ipt.ums.edu.my and http://ipt.umt.edu.my.

“Applicants will have the time from tomorrow until Sept 16 to decide whether to accept or reject the offer via the websites. Offer letters will be issued only after the successful applicants confirm their acceptance,” it said.

Unsuccessful applicants are encouraged to appeal through UPUOnline® at https://upu.mohe.gov.my within the next 10 days or before 5 pm on Sept 16.

According to MOHE, a total of 118,143 applications were received through UPUOnline® for STPM holders and equivalent qualifications, with 70,156 candidates being offered a place to further their studies.

“Of the total, 24,846 were male applicants, and 45,310 were female,” it said, adding that the offer is final and changes of university and course will not be allowed. -Bernama