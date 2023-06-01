MOHR proposes SPKM as single TVET certification

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Human Resources (MOHR) has proposed that the Malaysian Skills Certification System (SPKM) be used as the country’s single certification for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

Its Minister, V. Sivakumar said the move was necessary due to confusion in the implementation of TVET in Malaysia, which was caused by the existence of various TVET certifications accredited by two regulatory agencies, namely the Department of Skills Development (JPK) and the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA).

In this regard, he said it is appropriate that the SPKM, which is based on the National Occupational Skills Standard (NOSS) under the regulation of the JPK, is designated as the single national TVET certification for all level one to five TVET programmes in the Malaysian Qualifications Framework (MQF).

“The standardisation of level one to five TVET programmes, based on SPKM in MQF, will be a new platform in empowering the country’s TVET,” he said when speaking at the ministry’s New Year 2023 mandate assembly, here today.

In the meantime, Sivakumar said that the Department of Manpower (JTM) needs to re-evaluate the courses offered so that they meet the current needs of the industry so that there is no mismatch syndrome.

“The courses offered need to be improved with digitalisation, automation and other elements which are in line with the needs of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR 4.0),” he said.

Yesterday, Sivakumar, in a statement, said that the Cabinet meeting, on Dec 7, has made a decision to transfer the function of the Secretariat of the National TVET Council (MTVET) to the MOHR. It was previously placed under the Ministry of Higher Education.

Following the Cabinet’s decision, Sivakumar said his ministry will use the opportunity to improve and dignify the image of TVET in the country.

“MOHR needs to lead the initiative to give a new image to TVET (positive image) so that TVET is no longer seen as a second choice or an alternative choice,” he said.

At the ceremony today, Sivakumar also announced MOHR’s Strategic Plan 2023-2025, which includes five strategic cores; Skilled Human Capital Empowerment, Labour Market Strengthening, Health and Social Welfare Rights, Strengthening Law Enforcement and Compliance, and Strengthening and Empowering Governance. - Bernama