PETALING JAYA: Bukit Aman’s former legal unit chief Datuk Mokhtar Mohd Noor has withdrawn from the special task force to probe the disappearances of pastor Raymond Koh and Perlis activist Amri Che Mat.

The Home Ministry confirmed his withdrawal today and a replacement would be announced shortly.

Mohktar’s appointment to the task force has been criticised by several NGOs and Koh’s family.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, in defending Mokhtar’s inclusion, said the former police chief had attended only one session of Suhakam’s hearing into the enforced disappearance and was not directly involved in it.

