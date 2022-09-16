Mommy misses daddy: Najib’s daughter

PETALING JAYA: Mummy misses having daddy by her side, says the daughter of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, Nooryana Najwa.

In an Instagram post, she said she tried to accompany Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor as much as possible, in order to cure her longing with the emptiness at home.

“Daddy is not with us, not at home any more.

“Mummy was a wife who really misses the laughter, cheerfulness, and having her husband by her side.

“She is a mother (Rosmah) who now takes on the responsibility of the head of our house temporarily, and at the same time, also fights for justice for herself.

“A grandmother who is always trying to figure out how to answer her grandson’s question when asked ‘where is grandpa?’,” she wrote.