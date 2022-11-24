Monday holiday, announces Anwar

PETALING JAYA: Monday (Nov 28) has been declared a public holiday by newly appointed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today.

But it is no day of rest for the Pakatan Harapan chairman as he has his work cut out for him. One of his immediate tasks is to prove the support he commands in Parliament.

The Parliament will convene on Dec 19, and the first move would be a vote of confidence for his leadership, he said in his first press conference as prime minister.

This, he said, is to prove the support he commanded, after Perikatan Nasional Chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had questioned the legitimacy of his appointment.