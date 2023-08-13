Monday is a holiday for Selangor - State secretary

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government has declared tomorrow (Aug 14) as a special public holiday in conjunction with the just-concluded state elections.

The matter was announced by state secretary Datuk Haris Kasim today.

“I am pleased to announce that the Selangor government has agreed to declare Monday (Aug 14) as a special public holiday for the state in conjunction with the state elections,” he said in a statement.

On Friday (Aug 11) Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, in a special message on his Facebook page, said that there will be a special public holiday for the state tomorrow if Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) win the state polls.

Yesterday, the PH-BN alliance secured 34 out of 56 state seats while Perikatan Nasional (PN) won 22 seats.

Meanwhile, the Negeri Sembilan government also declared tomorrow as a special public holiday in conjunction with yesterday’s state polls.

It was announced by state secretary Datuk Mohd Zafir Ibrahim in a statement today. - Bernama