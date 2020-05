PETALING JAYA: Money changers have seen a drop of more than 90% in business since the movement control order (MCO) was enforced on March 18.

Apart from those who offer their services online, outlet-based money changers have not been allowed to operate.

“During this period, sales have dropped to zero, and so has cash flow,” a spokesman for the Money Services Business (MSB) Association told theSun yesterday.

The spokesman said MSB companies, which also offer remittance services, were only allowed to resume operations when the government implemented the conditional movement control order (CMCO) on May 4.

However, any resumption of operations depends on the states where they operate as well as their readiness to adhere to the standard operating procedures required.

He said that from May 4, sales have been insignificant and insufficient to cover overheads, which primarily comprise salaries and rentals, adding that since the beginning of the year, the MSB industry had experienced a significant reduction in sales due to economic uncertainties.

He said currency exchange services are a vital part of the tourism industry and the months ahead, until a Covid-19 vaccine is available, are going to be tough.

“We are unable to estimate when the business will recover, as globally, countries continue to close their borders to keep the Covid-19 pandemic at bay,“ he said.

“Therefore, zero inbound and outbound tourism will continue to be the norm.”

Money changers depend on inbound and outbound tourism and both have been adversely affected, he added.

He said the situation is compounded by foreign exchange volatility due to the pandemic, resulting in money changers suffering losses on foreign currencies they held when the MCO was introduced.

“(Our customers are) locals who purchase foreign currency as an investment, and foreign tourists unable to return home.

“Quite often, they ask for the rates found on the internet via currency converter websites such as XE, easy currency converter and others, without realising that such rates are not applicable to actual money changers.

“Money changers must include their margins to recover operational costs. This results in further pressure on the profitability and their survivability,“ the spokesman said.

The downturn will also see MSB companies downsizing their operations to better manage their overheads, and mergers among MSB companies are also expected.

The association said the Employee Retention and Wage Subsidy programmes introduced by the government have in the short term assisted MSB companies in retaining their employees.

“MSB companies will be forced to review their manpower due to the negligible turnover and the lack of financial assistance.”