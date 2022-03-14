Money laundering: Two businessmen charged again

KOTA BHARU: Two businessmen were charged in the Sessions Court here today with six counts of money laundering involving RM849,484.35.

Muhammad Semail, 43, and Abu Yazid Mohd, 38, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges read out before Judge Zaman Mohd Noor.

According to the charge sheet, Muhammad was charged with five counts over four pieces of land in Bachok and one in Pasir Puteh amounting to RM580, 000, which were the proceeds of unlawful activities in the respective Land and District offices, between March 23, 2015, and Sept 12, 2020

Abu Yazid was charged with one count of owning RM269,484.35 in a CIMB Berhad Bank account, which was also proceeds from unlawful activities at the ground floor of CIMB building, Jalan Maju branch here on July 1, 2021.

All the charges were framed under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 and is punishable under Section 4 (1) of the same Act.

They face imprisonment for up to 15 years, a fine of not less than five times the amount or value of proceeds of illegal activities or RM5 million, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Zaman allowed both the accused to apply bail imposed by the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court previously and allowed the case to be transferred to the court as both of them are charged with similar offences with two others.

Deputy public prosecutor from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Nik Hasline Hashim prosecuted, while both the accused were represented by lawyer Mohd Shukri Ahmad Mansor.

On March 10, the two businessmen were among five charged at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court on 81 counts of money laundering involving millions of ringgit.

The duo also face a total of 21 counts of money laundering involving millions of ringgit in connection with the issuance of Temporary Employment Visit Passes (PLKS) at the Shah Alam Sessions Court on March 11. - Bernama