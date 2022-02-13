Money, women used as bets by illegal racing syndicate

JOHOR BAHRU: Women and money were used as bets by an illegal car racing syndicate in this city.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the syndicate was detected following a one-month monitoring by the police which brought to the detention of 126 individuals at the Skudai Toll Plaza (southbound) in an operation from 2am to 4am today.

He said all the 126 individuals, comprising 107 men and 19 women, were between 18 and 30 years old.

However, only six men, aged between 22 and 25, were found to be involved in the illegal racing while 120 people were just the spectators, he told reporters.

Kamarul Zaman said urine tests on all the 126 individuals found three men, who were among the six involved in the illegal racing, positive for drugs.

The six individuals were detained under Section 42 of the Road Transport Act (APJ) 1987 and Section 81 of APJ while the spectators were freed on police bail.

-Bernama