Moneylender held for assault

SHAH ALAM: Police have detained a licensed moneylender and two other men for assaulting loan defaulters on Monday.

Selangor Commercial Crimes Investigation Department (CCID) chief ACP Fazlisyam Abd Majid said the moneylender has a licence to operate in Klang but investigations revealed that the suspect had loaned out money outside of his designated area.

“The licence is for the suspect to operate only in Klang but he went against the terms of the licence. On top of that, the suspect and his friends, aged 24 and 40, had assaulted one of the borrowers.

“The victim borrowed RM5,000 and was asked to pay an interest of RM100 every day. In a month, the victim may have to pay RM3,000,“ he told a press conference at Selangor police headquarters here today.

Fazlisyam said the suspect has been operating as a moneylender for around 10 years.

“The main suspect has a police record. Investigations also revealed that the trio have locked the homes of errant borrowers,“ he said.

In a separate case, police detained three locals and a Taiwanese man for allegedly being part of a Macau scam syndicate.

“The syndicate involved in cheating case amounting to RM270,000. The latest victim was a doctor from Sungai Buloh,“ he added.

Fazlisyam said the Taiwanese suspect comes to Malaysia regularly.

“This year, he has already made seven trips. He was arrested on July 17, after we interrogated the three local suspects when we caught them the day before,“ he said.

Police revealed that this year alone, Selangor has recorded 187 online scam cases amounting to RM15 million.

Also highlighted during the press conference was the successful arrest of three online scammers on July 25 for creating a website to sell a non-existing luxury car.

Seven victims so far had lodged police reports relating the scammers.

“The deposit of the car was listed as RM9,000 but the car was never delivered to the victims,“ he said.