PETALING JAYA: For purveyors of booze, the more you drink, the better it is for them.

But on the other hand, they are willing to refrain from serving more drinks to patrons who are already intoxicated.

Malaysian Food and Beverage Executives Association president Muhammad Hisham Tan Abdullah said owners of establishments that serve alcoholic drinks should stop serving patrons who have already had one too many.

“We have to follow the rules,” he told theSun yesterday.

He was commenting on a proposal to amend the Road Transport Act to address the problem of reckless driving and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The amendment is expected to be tabled at the Dewan Rakyat when it meets from Monday.

Muhammad Hisham said those who patronise pubs and bars should have the self-discipline to call for e-hailing service if they are too intoxicated to drive.

“If they don’t obey the law and proceed to drive while they are still intoxicated, then they should be punished,” he said.

At the same time, owners of pubs and other establishments that serve alcoholic drinks should also play a role in monitoring the alcohol consumption of their patrons, he said.

“They should also put up notices on the limits (on alcohol consumption) and provide transport services.”

“We have laws to regulate driving under the influence of alcohol. If they are too drunk to drive, they should go for e-hailing service or make arrangements to be picked up.”

Muhammad Hisham added that pub owners could work together with e-hailing service providers to get special rates for their customers.

At SOULed OUT, a pub located in Sri Hartamas, the welfare and safety of patrons is top priority.

“Our staff are always alert to any problems and are prepared to handle any situation,” said its chief operating officer Brian Choo.

The pub even provides transport to send their patrons home if they live in the neighbourhood.

“We have a service called ‘Booze Cruisers’,” he said.

Richfield Corner pub owner Allan Gunalan said it is part of his outlet’s corporate social responsibility to call e-hailing service for anyone who has had too much to drink.

“We arrange for their cars to be parked near our place. They can return the following day to collect their cars,” he said.

However, Gunalan said most patrons are matured and responsible, apart from a few who refuse to use the e-hailing service.

“Pub patrons are now more vigilant and more responsible in terms of how much alcohol they consume.

“We also do not ask them to spend more than they should. The main concern is to get them home safely,” he added.

Read this story in our iPaper:

Monitor customers, pub owners told