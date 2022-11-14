Monitor giant billboards for public safety, Perak BN asks EC

IPOH: Perak Barisan Nasional (BN) has asked the Election Commission (EC) to monitor the giant posters and billboards that could pose a danger to the safety of the people in this city.

Its secretary Datuk Aminuddin Md Hanafiah said some of the 15th general election (GE15) campaign materials were installed using wood and iron to strengthen the structures, which could cause danger to the public.

“We request the EC to monitor each structure because there is a possibility that wood or other materials will fall on the road. Now is the rainy season. We are not jealous, we are just worried that it will fall and cause an accident,“ said the BN candidate for the Tambun parliamentary seat after holding a meeting with the Tambun Puteri Umno machinery here today.

Several giant posters and billboards have been installed around the city, especially in Meru Raya, Manjoi and Pekan Tambun since the GE15 nomination on Nov 5.

Aminuddin, the Tambun UMNO division chief, said his party does not see the installation of the giant advertisement as a necessity but instead will use its own methods to approach voters in Tambun.

Meanwhile, state EC director Mohd Nazri Ismail said the size of the ad was not an issue as long as there is a publisher’s name and it is not installed in a location that endangers others, and the content is not provocative or defamatory to individuals.

“Every day the election campaign enforcement team conducts monitoring...those who are found committing offence will be given a notice and will be required to remove the posters by the candidate’s representative or the Election Campaign Enforcement Team,“ he said.

The Tambun parliamentary seat sees a four-cornered fight involving the incumbent Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu from Perikatan Nasional (PN), Aminuddin (BN), Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Abdul Rahim Tahir from Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang). - Bernama