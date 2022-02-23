Monitor, update symptoms on MySejathera daily during quarantine

KUALA LUMPUR: Individuals who tested positive for Covid-19 must update the symptoms they are experiencing on the MySejahtera app everyday so that their health condition can be monitored throughout their quarantine period.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin in a TikTok video shared on Twitter also advised the Covid-19 positive individuals to contact or go directly to the nearest health facility if the symptoms turned severe.

“Monitor the symptoms and your health condition if you have breathing difficulty, long-lasting fever, chest pain and loss of appetite,” he said.

Khairy said those with the symptoms should immediately quarantine themselves and do the Covid-19 self-test.

“If tested positive, report the result of the test on MySejahtera. During quarantine, you will receive notifications of Things To Do. This is a health assessment tool where you can update your symptoms,” he said.

Khairy also advised the public to always practise TRIIS - Test, Report, Isolate, Inform, Seek and wear the face mask.

-Bernama