‘Monkey’ vest a step too far in punishing people who litter: Lee Lam Thye

KUALA LUMPUR: Putting the word ‘monkey’ on the vest worn by individuals who have been punished to do community service, is not appropriate as it is demeaning to them.

According to social activist Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye although the punishment was with good intentions to educate litter offenders and to discourage others from littering, this was going too far.

“In this case, the priority is to create awareness by embarrassing the offenders who have been ordered community service.

“Just because they have been punished we should not demean offenders by equating them with animals,” he said in a statement today.

He was commenting on a press report last Thursday where 12 individuals in Semporna, Sabah were ordered community service by picking up rubbish while wearing a vest with the word ‘monkey’ on it. — Bernama