Monkeypox: JKNK ready to conduct health screenings at entry points

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Health Department (JKNK) is prepared to conduct health screenings at entry points into the country, in the wake of the spread of monkeypox in neighbouring Thailand.

JKNK director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin said that although no cases of monkeypox had been recorded in the country, early prevention and control measures needed to be done.

“All government and private clinics need to immediately report to the department if there is a case of monkeypox in their area for early prevention.

“So far, the cases reported in Thailand did not occur in the region bordering the country, but areas in the north of Thailand and Bangkok,“ he told reporters after launching the ‘Semarak Jalur Gemilang’ programme held in conjunction with the National Month and Malaysia Day celebrations at Wisma Persekutuan here today.

A 25-year-old Thai woman is the latest monkeypox patient in Thailand, bringing the tally in the kingdom to five.

Meanwhile, Dr Zaini said the influenza-like illness (ILI) cases in Kelantan had dropped compared to two months ago.

“We are no longer facing hospital bed shortage and cases involving ILI can be handled well by the Ministry of Health staff on duty,“ he said. - Bernama