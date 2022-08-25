Monkeypox: Kedah Health Dept to increase border surveillance

PENDANG: The Kedah Health Department is collaborating with the Thai government to increase monitoring of Malaysia-Thai border areas in the state, following the current monkeypox infection in that country.

State Health and Local Government Committee chairman, Datuk Dr Mohd Hayati Othman, said that the move was to avoid any risk of the virus spreading to the state, as it borders Thailand.

He said the state health department also constantly monitors and obtains early information on the development of the disease in that country.

“Thus far only the vaccine is able to prevent infection and we encourage individuals who want to go to neighbouring countries to take the vaccine first, as a preventive measure.

“We have yet to detect individuals returning from Thailand with symptoms of the virus infection,“ he told reporters after officiating the PAS Ashura Perdana programme in Pendang today.

The media previously reported that the Thai government issued a national monkeypox warning after an emergency meeting of the health agency and public health minister on July 28.

Dr Mohd Hayati said all parties should be vigilant with this disease because it can spread to other individuals through saliva, phlegm, mucus, and the patient’s breathing fluid.

“If any Malaysians want to go to Thailand to eat, there is no problem because it does not spread through food, just watch out for the people around you, if you see someone with skin rashes, do not approach the individual,” he said. - Bernama