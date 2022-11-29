Monsoon arrives early

PETALING JAYA: The Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has said the monsoon season in the country started earlier than expected, from Nov 7 until sometime in March next year.

Four to six monsoon episodes will cause heavy rain to fall throughout the period, which can result in flooding in low-lying and riverside areas. If continuous heavy rain occurs in tandem with high tide events, the risk of major flooding could increase.

High tides are expected from Dec 7 to 12 and 22 to 26, Jan 6 to 10 and 21 to 25. During the monsoon season, strong and sustained northeasterly winds are expected to cause rough seas and high waves in the South China Sea.

Fire and Rescue Department senior superintendent I (Operations) Zulfahmi Sutaji said the department will deploy its assets from the nearest fire station to patrol areas where rain continues for more than two hours.

“At the same time, the department will also monitor information from other agencies such as MetMalaysia and the Department of Irrigation and Drainage, especially at high tides.

“On Nov 22, there were two cases of (flooding due to) burst pipes along the Selangor coast between Tanjung Karang, and in Sekinchan due to overflowing seawater,” he told theSun.

With regard to its action plan, Zulfahmi said the Fire and Rescue Department will be on standby to carry out post-flood clean-up works with priority given to schools, houses of worship and offices.

Under the direction of the National Disaster Management Agency as the disaster management operations coordinator, he said the Fire and Rescue Department will strategise necessary actions with local authorities.

“Our main priority will be to conduct search and rescue operations, moving evacuees to temporary relief centres and sending food supplies and clean water to homes affected by the floods.”

Zulfahmi reminded the public to be aware of their surroundings and adhere to warnings from the authorities.

“If the water level rises, especially at night, do not hesitate to relocate to safer places immediately.

“As you leave the house, take only vital documents and leave the rest at home. Remember to switch off the electricity and lock the doors before you leave.”