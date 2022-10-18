Monsoon season: JKNK identifies 91 health facilities at risk of flooding

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Health Department (JKNK) has identified 91 facilities and health clinics in the state that are likely to face the risk of flooding during this year’s monsoon season.

Its director, Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin said of the total, Pasir Mas recorded 21 facilities, followed by Gua Musang (19), Kuala Krai (12), Tanah Merah (8), Machang and Tumpat (7), Kota Bharu (6), Jeli (5), Bachok (4), and Pasir Puteh (2).

“Among the factors are clinic premises being flooded; clinics not being able to operate due to safety issues, and road access to the clinics being cut off.

“In that case, the facility will move its operations to a nearby health clinic, school or mosque,” he told Bernama when met at his office at Wisma Persekutuan here today.

Dr Zaini said JKNK had also identified several helipads in case hospitals in the state could not be accessed or were cut off from the roads due to flooding.

“High-risk groups, such as pregnant women and chronic cases who regularly require critical treatment such as dialysis will be transferred earlier to avoid interruption of treatment by helicopter or ambulance.

“Currently, a total of 198 medical teams, 83 health teams, and 20 mental health and psychosocial action teams are stationed at the temporary relief centres (PPS),” he said.

He said the medical teams will be on duty according to a specific schedule at PPS. If the number of flood victims is less than 1,000, they will conduct daily visits from 8 am to 5 pm.

“If the flood evacuees exceed 1,000, we will set up a 24-hour mobile clinic at PPS, but it depends on the current situation at PPS.

“We will also ensure assets, equipment, and medicines at high-risk facilities are placed in a safe place to avoid loss and damage,” he added. - Bernama