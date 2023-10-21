Monsoon season: JKNK identifies over 40 health facilities at risk of flooding

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Health Department (JKNK) has identified over 40 state health facilities at risk of being affected by the flood during the monsoon season.

Its director, Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin said the number was based on previous incidences of floods in the state.

“We are always prepared and will follow the stipulated guidelines as incidents of disaster cannot be predicted as there are many factors that can cause floods such as drainage, development and so on.

“The experiences of facing floods have taught us many things and we must be prepared,“ he told reporters after opening the 14th Asia Pacific Cardiology Update 2023 (APCU) here today.

Dr Zaini said the department has also identified suitable health facilities where patients requiring urgent and follow-up treatment such as kidney patients, as well as expectant mothers who are about to go into labour, can be sent.

Prior to this, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) had been allocated RM300 million for flood preparations this year.

He said the government also agreed to increase the allocation for the National Disaster Relief Fund to RM200 million. - Bernama