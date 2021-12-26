Monsoon surge, low weather pressure expected to cause continuous rain

KUALA LUMPUR: The Meteorological Department of Malaysia (MetMalaysia) expects a monsoon surge tomorrow until Jan 2 next year and at the same time, a low-pressure weather system is developing in the South China Sea.

According to a post on MetMalaysia’s official Facebook today, the situation has the potential to cause continuous rain in eastern Sabah from Dec 27 to Jan 2 and in western Sarawak from Dec 29 to 31.

Meanwhile, in Johor, Pahang, Terengganu and Kelantan from Dec 27 to Jan 2, 2022.

Strong winds and rough seas are also expected in the waters of the South China Sea including the East Coast waters of the Peninsula from Dec 27 until Jan 2, 2022.

MetMalaysia issued the forecast based on METMalaysia Weather Research and Forecasting Model (MMD-WRF) analysis model, the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) and the Global Forecast System (GFS). — Bernama