Monsoon surge: Sarawakians must be prepared — CMO

KUCHING: The Sarawak Chief Minister’s Office is advising Sarawakians to be prepared following a forecast of continuous heavy rain in the western parts of Sarawak next week.

In a statement, the office said the people need to heed the warning by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (Met Malaysia) particularly those living in areas prone to flooding.

“Duly be prepared for the possible need for evacuation as directed by authorities,” it said.

Met Malaysia issued an advisory on Wednesday of the possible occurrence of continuous heavy rain in the western parts of Sarawak next week.

Based on an analysis of the weather system, it said there was a potential for continuous heavy rain from December 27 to 29 due to a monsoon surge. — Bernama