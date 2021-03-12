Monsoon transition phase to begin March 16 — MetMalaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The monsoon transition phase starting March 16 until mid-May is expected to bring along thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds in a short period of time especially in the evening, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

MetMalaysia director-general Jailan Simon said the weather conditions were expected to occur in most west coast states and the interior of the peninsula, west coast of Sabah as well as western and central parts of Sarawak.

He said the beginning of the phase marked the end of the Northeast Monsoon which began on Nov 11, last year.

“These weather conditions have the potential to cause flash floods and damage to unstable infrastructures,” he said in a statement here, today.

The public is advised to be more vigilant during this period and to always take heed of the weather forecasts and warnings issued by MetMalaysia.

The latest weather information is available on MetMalaysia’s official website, myCuaca mobile application, social media or hotline at 1-300-22-1638. — Bernama