Monsta’s ‘Kembali Aidilfitri’ commercial trending with 1.5m views in one day

KUALA LUMPUR: The Monsta 2022 Raya commercial titled ‘Kembali Aidilfitri’ is now trending on various digital platforms and has garnered more than 1.5 million views just 23 hours after being uploaded on YouTube on Friday (April 22), thus being at the top of ‘YouTube Trending’.

Monsta, in a statement today, said the BoBoiBoy commercial has also been trending with the hashtag #KembaliAidilfitri on Twitter in Malaysia and Indonesia.

“On BoBoiBoy’s official Facebook page, it has achieved more than one million shares and three million ‘Likes’ while on the TikTok application, the video using the hashtag #KembaliAidilfitri has already reached more than 37 million views,“ the statement said.

The eight-minute ‘Kembali Aidilfitri’ commercial features the joy of BoBoiBoy and his friends and Tok Aba as they head back to their hometown in Kota Hilir.

According to the statement, although it emphasised the importance of celebrating Aidilfitri with loved ones, it also called on everyone to always remember those who have passed away.

Meanwhile, MONSTA Marketing Agency and Distribution director Faiz Zainal Aabidin said the commercial was also a special gift from MONSTA to loyal fans who always supported the animated series ‘BoBoiBoy’ and ‘Mechamato’.

Most netizens were touched and overcome with nostalgia seeing Tok Aba’s character reminiscing the good times with Amato and Umi and longing for their presence.

The ‘Kembali Aidilfitri’ commercial is also being aired on local television stations TV3 and Astro Ceria, as well as on Indonesian television station RTV throughout the Aidilfitri celebration.

Monsta is an intellectual property and character company that has produced a variety of animated series, films and consumer products for over a decade, whereby the company is known for the popular animation franchises ‘BoBoiBoy’, ‘Papa Pipi’, ‘Fly With Yaya’ travel series and ‘Mechamato’.

BoBoiBoy has been an extraordinary success in the Asian region, with over six billion views on YouTube to date. - Bernama