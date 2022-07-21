Mont Kiara shooting: Two security guards charged with murdering businessman (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Two security guards were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the death of a businessman, believed to have been shot, at a residential area here 10 days ago.

M.Hariadasan, 28, and G.Sathorohgunosing, 32, were charged together with another person still at large with murdering Goh Chok Chuan, 63, at a car park near the Amarin Kiara guard house between 11.40 pm and 11.55 pm last July 11.

The charge, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, provides the death penalty, if convicted.

No plea was recorded after the charge was read out before Magistrate Wong Chai Sia as the murder case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Prosecuting officer ASP Nom Phot Prackdit prosecuted, while the two accused were unrepresented.

The court set Sept 29 for mention. - Bernama