Month-long Taiwan Halal Food Festival aims to rake in RM2.78m

PUCHONG: The Taiwan Halal Food Festival aims to rake in RM2.78 million (US$1=RM4.6385) this year by leveraging on partnerships with local distributors and importers along with 24-hour convenience store, 7-Eleven.

Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) executive vice-president Felix Chiu said the month-long festival will see more than 100 Taiwanese products in 50 7-Eleven stores.

“By year’s end (Taiwanese products) will reach another 200 7-Eleven stores and another 500 7-Eleven stores next year. This year, we plan to achieve sales revenue of US$600,000, but we anticipate it to be more than that.

“It should be no problem as some of the products are already available in Malaysia and certain supermarkets such as AEON help carry our products,” he told Bernama at the launch of the Taiwan Halal Food Festival, here today.

The festival is organised by TAITRA and promoted by the Taiwan Halal Center.

Chiu said the more than 100 Taiwanese products in 7-Eleven will come from 10 suppliers and plans to entice the Malaysian Chinese community with the products.

TAITRA is a non-profit, semi-governmental trade promotion organisation and is jointly sponsored by the government, industry associations, and several commercial organisations.

It assists Taiwanese businesses and manufacturers with reinforcing their international competitiveness and coping with the challenges they face in foreign markets.

Meanwhile, the Taiwan Halal Center was set up by the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Bureau of Foreign Trade in 2017 to assist in the promotion of Taiwan’s halal industry, expand business opportunities in Muslim markets, and establish Taiwan’s halal industry as a key player in the global halal industry ecosystem. -Bernama