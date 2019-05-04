Monthly allowance for PJM recipients?

KUANTAN: The Ministry of Defence has proposed that Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) veterans who received the medal, Pingat Jasa Malaysia (PJM) be given a monthly allowance.

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu said the proposal was made during the National Veterans Council (NVC) meeting in February.

‘’We will table the matter before the Cabinet as soon as possible so that a decision can be arrived at this year and the payments can be made starting next year.

‘’We hope the giving of the allowance can be entered into the 2020 Budget,’’ he told a media conference at the Pahang level PJM award conferment to MAF veterans at the Royal Malaysian Navy Base in Tanjung Gelang, here today.

During the ceremony, Mohamad handed the award to 310 MAF veterans and also gave away RM90,700 in financial contributions to 19 MAF veteran associations.

He said the allowance, to be known as Memory Allowance (Elaun Kenangan) was also an appreciation of the government at the sacrifices of the soldiers in combating the communists.

‘’The giving of the allowance will also be able to close the pension gap among the veterans and, to a certain extent, help those veterans without pensions,’’ he said.

Until to date, 6,781 MAF veterans had received the PJM.

The PJM is given to MAF members who fought the communists from 1969 to 1990 and foreign peacekeepers who served in the country from 1957 to 1968. - Bernama