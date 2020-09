KUALA LUMPUR: The value of the loan moratorium on loan repayments to financial institutions which came into effect on April 1 is estimated at RM81.9 billion as of Aug 28, 2020, says Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

He said of the total amount, RM28.6 billion was utilised by the business sector and the remaining RM53.3 billion by individual borrowers.

“A total of 732,000 borrowers who took the automatic moratorium have resumed their monthly loan repayment instalments compared with 336,000 borrowers in April 2020,” he said in the latest Laksana report today.

Tengku Zafrul said as of Aug 28, banks have contacted over 2.0 million borrowers comprising individuals, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) as well as other companies, including corporate entities and commercial businesses, to offer loan repayment assistance. -Bernama