THE weeks of restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19 may soon be lifted. Businesses have already been told to get ready to resume operations full swing.

However, it will not be realistic to expect a quick recovery from the economic fallout of the global pandemic, according to businesses and economists.

To address the problems expected ahead, the government needs to do more to help companies get back on their feet, business groups told theSun.

SME Association of Malaysia president Datuk Michael Kang said the two stimulus packages directed at small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are inadequate.

For instance, Kang said it takes too long to get approval for the wage subsidy and special relief under the stimulus packages.

“The government needs to speed up the process so that more businesses can be saved.”

He pointed out that while the government has approved the release of RM26.9 billion to SMEs under the stimulus packages, only 69% of the money has been disbursed.

“Our businesses cannot wait for the government to implement the pledges. They may close down before help arrives.”

Kang said the government needs to pump in RM50 billion to RM100 billion just for SMEs, to help them with immediate necessities such as rental and salaries.

“They must ensure that we have enough cash flow to continue.”

He said while some SMEs have resumed operations when the conditional movement control order (CMCO) was implemented, the earliest they can see a pick-up in sales would be this month.

“With the need to abide by the standard operating procedures (SOP) it will take time.”

Sharing his sentiment is executive director of the Malaysian Employers Federation, Datuk Shamsuddin Bardan, who said said the Employment Retention Programme introduced under the stimulus packages have failed to mitigate the problems faced by businesses.

“The risk of more retrenchments, leading to an increase in the unemployment rate remains high. We have up to 1.5 million employers, not just the 66,000 targeted.”

He said employers have also complained that they do not know if their applications for relief have been accepted.

Shamsuddin pointed out that the RM13.8 billion offered to employers to supplement wages account for only 17% of the monthly wage bill of the private sector.

In comparison, the UK government covers up 80% of the wage bill while Singapore supplements 75%.

“In addition, our programme covers only three months, compared with eight months in the United Kingdom,” Shamsuddin said.

Owners of small businesses also feel that more should have been done for them.

The Malaysian Federation of Hawkers and Petty Traders Association pointed out that spending has been curtailed, so they are no longer able to make the usual profits from their businesses.

Its president Datuk Seri Rosli Sulaiman urged the government to loosen requirements for visits to local markets “so that more people can come and buy from us”.

“We will still abide by the SOP, such as social distancing and wearing masks but we would prefer it if the controls are not so tight. We can take care of each other. Our goods are perishable so we need to sell them quickly.”

He also wants the government to spread the news that it is now safe to visit markets as the situation is under control.

“If the government continues to scare the people into staying at home, how can we expect our economic activities to take off?”

Economics professor Dr Yeah Kim Leng said the experience of the past few months shows that businesses need more support to help see them through the negative impact of the MCO.

Yeah, who is with Sunway University, expects to see a decline in demand in both the domestic market and in exports, given that the pandemic has led to a global decline in business activities.

He said while the stimulus packages are helpful in mitigating the adverse impact of the pandemic, it might still be inadequate.

“It may be a good idea to have another stimulus package to further mitigate the impact. We should ask industry associations to tell us exactly how they are coping and what support they still need to ensure the low income group is not too badly affected.”

“We must ensure they do not fall into the poverty trap,” he added.

However, he commended the government for having done well to contain the pandemic and for keeping the mortality rate very low, compared with other countries.

