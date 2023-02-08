More airlines expected to operate at Sultan Ismail Petra Airport

KOTA BHARU: The upgrading project of Sultan Ismail Petra Airport (LTSIP) in Pengkalan Chepa here by the federal government is expected to attract more airlines with the increase in the airport capacity.

According to the Corporate Communications Unit of the Transport Ministry (MOT), there are five airlines operating at the airport currently, namely AirAsia, Batik Air, FireFly, Malaysia Airlines, and MYAirline, with a total of 151 flights weekly.

The flight routes are between Kuala Lumpur-Kota Bharu (83), Subang-Kuala Lumpur (52), Penang -Kota Bharu (7), Kuching-Kota Bharu (3), Kota Kinabalu-Kota Bharu (3) and Johor Baharu-Kota Bharu (3).

“The docking bays for aircraft will be increased from five to eleven, while the parking area at the airport will be able to accommodate up to 1,300 vehicles.

“The check-in counters, baggage handling systems, as well as security system at the airport will also be upgraded,” said the ministry in an e-mail to Bernama here.

The airport upgrading project also involves increasing the number of business lots for small and medium enterprises at the terminal to 40 from 26 currently.

It said the ministry is closely monitoring the progress of the project to ensure it can be completed according to schedule.

Earlier, the media reported that the LTSIP expansion and upgrading project is to be completed by September 2024 as planned, despite experiencing slight delays in the work progress.

The project is aimed at improving the existing facilities and increasing the airport terminal’s capacity, which currently accommodates only 1.5 million passengers, to cater to four million passengers at a cost exceeding RM440 million. -Bernama